Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 15:33 Hits: 4

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone call and agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination on Afghan issues, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/08/21/putin-erdogan-agree-to-strengthen-coordination-on-afghan-issues--kremlin