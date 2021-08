Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 15:38 Hits: 4

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): When night falls on Putrajaya, beams of blue, yellow, red and white lights will brightly illuminate famous landmarks here - the Perdana Putra building, Seri Wawasan Bridge, Seri Saujana Bridge and the fountain at Putrajaya Lake. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/08/21/putrajaya-lights-up-after-dark-for-national-month