Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 15:55 Hits: 5

JAKARTA (Bernama): Indonesian President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, sent a congratulatory message to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob after he was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth Prime Minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Saturday (Aug 21). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/08/21/jokowi-congratulates-new-m039sian-pm-ismail-sabri