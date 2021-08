Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 16:05 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has evacuated 2,500 Americans from Kabul over the past week, senior U.S. officials said on Saturday, adding that Washington is fighting against "time and space" to evacuate people from Afghanistan. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/08/22/us-says-2500-americans-evacuated-from-kabul-in-past-week