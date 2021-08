Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 20:32 Hits: 5

N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - Chad has decided to recall half of its 1,200 troops battling Islamist militants in the tri-border area of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, a spokesperson for the Chadian authorities said on Saturday. Read full story

