The Taliban are allowed to operate accounts on Twitter, but not Facebook or YouTube. Now, with the Taliban set to control Afghanistan, social platforms must decide if the Taliban should be allowed to run the country’s official accounts.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Technology/2021/0820/Taliban-and-social-media-How-should-tech-companies-respond?icid=rss