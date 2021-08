Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 11:25 Hits: 2

In the half-century since US President Richard Nixon closed the curtain on the Bretton Woods system, the US dollar has been the dominant global currency, largely because there were no other aspirants to the throne. Nonetheless, recent events have reminded us that conditions can change both gradually and suddenly.

