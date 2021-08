Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 12:15 Hits: 2

The blame for the return of the Taliban to power lies largely with Pakistan and America’s inability to bring the country onside. Even if the US had not diverted its attention and resources to the invasion of Iraq in 2003, that failure would have doomed its policy in Afghanistan.

