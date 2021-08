Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 15:15 Hits: 2

So much of our lives nowadays are determined by the smooth functioning of technologies of which we know little. Even if the risk of a global breakdown remains remote, we will increasingly find ourselves helpless and panic-stricken in the face of even mild upsets to “normal” life.

