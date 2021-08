Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 10:40 Hits: 2

A summer featuring unprecedented climate-driven disasters and a new warning from the world’s premier climate-science body has underscored the inadequacies of the existing order. Tackling the climate crisis is fundamentally incompatible with our understanding of sovereignty.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/climate-change-from-state-egoism-to-new-era-of-planetary-responsibility-by-joschka-fischer-2021-08