Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 12:45 Hits: 2

Since day one, America’s disastrous and costly two-decade misadventure in Afghanistan was driven by domestic electoral politics. Now that the Taliban has driven out the United States, the calculus has changed for American politicians, who stand to benefit from focusing on the real threats facing the country.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/afghan-war-was-about-us-politics-by-james-k-galbraith-2021-08