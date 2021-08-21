Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Afghanistan and COVID are the big stories of the weekend

Was Biden Too Slow to Act on Vaccines and Afghan Refugees?

Mandates brought up vaccination rates and patience produced bipartisan support for accepting exiles. But patience had high costs, too.

The primary blame lies with those, mainly Republicans, who have spread misinformation about vaccination, discouraged people from participating or just stigmatized vaccine mandates.

What’s not as clear is whether President Joe Biden’s way of dealing with that unfortunate reality has been effective or not. Biden held off on implementing vaccine mandates where he could, and jawboning others where he didn’t have the authority, until it was too late to prevent the current wave of the pandemic from doing damage. One could argue that acting earlier and more forcefully would have risked even worse partisan battles over inoculations, and that the situation will improve because Biden waited. But it’s at least as likely that those who were going to be irresponsible were going to be irresponsible, and that all Biden did by waiting was lose valuable time.