The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

A game changer for the French Resistance: The Barbès metro attack, 80 years on

Category: World Hits: 8

A game changer for the French Resistance: The Barbès metro attack, 80 years on French Resistance member Pierre Georges shot dead a German naval midshipman on August 21, 1941, at Barbès-Rochechouart metro station in occupied Paris – the first deadly attack on the occupiers, which prompted the Nazis to kill hundreds of hostages they were holding in the occupied zone. FRANCE 24 looks back at this seminal moment for La Resistance, 80 years on. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210821-a-game-changer-for-the-french-resistance-the-barb%C3%A8s-metro-attack-80-years-on

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version