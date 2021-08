Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 08:43 Hits: 6

Two of the Bundeswehr's Airbus H145M helicopters arrived in Afghanistan to bring people hoping to flee the country to Kabul airport. The choppers will be used by special forces in combined air operations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-german-military-helicopters-help-evacuation-effort/a-58939600?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf