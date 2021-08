Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 09:07 Hits: 6

GEORGE TOWN: Reaching out to help those in need, Penang MCA has donated 20 oxygen concentrators to the Bukit Mertajam Hospital. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/08/21/penang-mca-donates-20-oxygen-concentrators-to-bukit-mertajam-hospital