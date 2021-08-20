Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Biden goes after GOP Governors on COVID

Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 12:52 Hits: 8

Jennifer Rubin/WaPo:

Biden and other Democrats should stick with the underlying message: Republican crackpots courting the MAGA base are willing to do anything to further their careers. In keeping with a necessary effort to identify Republicans as extreme, radical, dangerous and anti-American (in their support of insurrectionists), Biden should not be hesitate to hammer this message when it comes to covid-19 — or a host of other issues.

He all but called these governors child killers as he vowed to take the side of the victims of Republicans’ reckless conduct (e.g., kids, parents, health-care workers). Biden should not shy away from declaring that no self-described “pro-life” governor should be willing to endanger the lives of children to avoid mild inconveniences (e.g., wearing a mask).

Biden goes after MAGA governors. It’s about time.

same press corps that said DeSantis “won” the pandemic is now sure Biden “lost” Afghanistan

Jim Wright/Stonekettle Station:

Bitter Pill

Trump raged and threw tantrum after tantrum, usually on Twitter, like a child who doesn't get his way.

I know more than the generals! I do! I do!

But he didn't have the guts.

Trump couldn't get us out of Afghanistan because it would have ended just exactly like it's ending right now and Trump never had the kind of moral courage it takes for that buck to stop at his desk.

And that's the thing, you see, it was always going to end this way.

That's how America's war in Vietnam ended.