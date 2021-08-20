Live: President Biden addresses the nation on the evacuations from Afghanistan

Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 18:26 Hits: 6

Each day since the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday, the United States has evacuated thousands of people each day from the military section of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. In addition to bringing out much of the remaining U.S. military forces and diplomats, thousands of Americans and allies have been evacuated, including Afghans who served as military translators or worked with the U.S. in some other capacity. Many evacuees are currently in Qatar, Kuwait, or Bahrain waiting to be processed and relocated.

But even with an increasing pace of evacuation flights using large military transports, there are still thousands remaining, both Americans and Afghans, who are seeking to escape what a Taliban-dominated future holds for that nation. Republicans are taking this opportunity to pretend that they never heard of George W. Bush or Donald J. Trump as they rush to blame President Biden for every aspect of a war that began 20 years ago. News coming out of Afghanistan has been chaotic and often driven more by creating a narrative than by reporting events.

Even so, there’s no doubt that real people are in danger, real questions need to be answered, and the United States will have consequences from a trillion-dollar folly that has left behind a body count among the U.S. military, allied forces, and Afghans. President Biden is addressing the nation this afternoon to explain what happens next.

