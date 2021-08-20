Spencer Ackerman: Today's Crisis in Kabul Is Direct Result of Decades of U.S. War Destabilization

Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 12:16 Hits: 0

As thousands of Afghans try to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control, we look at the roots of the longest U.S. war in history and spend the hour with Pulitzer Prize-winning national security reporter Spencer Ackerman. “This is not the alternative to fighting in Afghanistan; this is the result of fighting in Afghanistan,” says Ackerman, whose new book, “Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilized America and Produced Trump,” is based in part on his reporting from Afghanistan, Iraq and Guantánamo.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/20/spencer_ackerman_reign_of_terror