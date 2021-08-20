The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Spencer Ackerman: Today's Crisis in Kabul Is Direct Result of Decades of U.S. War Destabilization

Category: World Hits: 0

Spencerackerman book

As thousands of Afghans try to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control, we look at the roots of the longest U.S. war in history and spend the hour with Pulitzer Prize-winning national security reporter Spencer Ackerman. “This is not the alternative to fighting in Afghanistan; this is the result of fighting in Afghanistan,” says Ackerman, whose new book, “Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilized America and Produced Trump,” is based in part on his reporting from Afghanistan, Iraq and Guantánamo.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/20/spencer_ackerman_reign_of_terror

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version