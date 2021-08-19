Congressman denounced by critics as a 'traitor' for ‘siding with’ DC MAGA bomb threat suspect

Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 22:57 Hits: 2

U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks, who is being sued for his role in helping to incite Donald Trump's January 6 insurrection, is now being labeled a "terrorist sympathizer" and a "domestic terrorist" after issuing a statement lending support to the man who allegedly threatened to unleash a massive car bomb loaded with $3000 of coin shrapnel to level two DC blocks on Thursday.

Congressman Brooks, an Alabama Republican who is also running for a U.S. Senate seat, minutes after the suspect was captured said, "generally speaking, I understand citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom and the very fabric of American society."

Many feel he is siding with Floyd Ray Roseberry, the 49-year old registered Republican from North Carolina who allegedly sat in his truck parked by the Library of Congress and in a live Facebook video demanded President Joe Biden call him and resign the presidency.

"The way to stop Socialism's march is for patriotic Americans to fight back in the 2022 and 2024 elections," Brooks added, saying "America's future is at risk.

Here's how some are responding:

