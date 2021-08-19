Homeland Security warned of potential domestic extremist violence just six days ago

Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 23:28 Hits: 2

The Department of Homeland Security sent out a bulletin last week warning that there could be an increase of violence by domestic extremists due to a series of conspiracies about former President Donald Trump.

According to CNN.com, rhetoric online was strikingly similar to that before Jan. 6. DHS Intelligence chief John Cohen explained many comments were about the "system" being "broken, and encouraging people to "take action into their own hands" or "bring out the gallows."

"Concern from a law enforcement perspective is at a certain point in time, all of the conspiracy theories that point to a change occurring through process are going to sort of wear out. And the question is going to be, are people going to try to resort to violence, in or in furtherance of, that false narrative?" Cohen told CNN at the time.

The bulletin also warned that reopening schools and other government buildings as well as religiously significant dates "could also provide increased targets of opportunity for violence."

Read the full report at CNN.com.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/08/capitol/