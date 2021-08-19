The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gunfire and barbed wire keep Afghans from reaching Kabul airport

Gunfire and barbed wire keep Afghans from reaching Kabul airport As evacuations from Afghanistan continue, Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport has continued to be a scene of chaos with thousands still hoping to board a flight out of the country. Videos show crowds of people outside the airport as gunshots ring out in the background. Our Observer, an Afghan student, witnessed the desperate scene at one of the airport gates as men, women and children tried to pass through military perimeters. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210819-gunfire-barbed-wire-afghanistan-kabul-airport

