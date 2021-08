Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 09:08 Hits: 7

Chuck Close, a painter, photographer and printmaker best known for his monumental grid portraits and photo-based paintings of family and famous friends, has died. He was 81.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20210820-chuck-close-artist-known-for-monumental-grid-portraits-dies-at-81