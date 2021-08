Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 09:47 Hits: 10

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has congratulated Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his appointment as Malaysia’s new Prime Minister, saying that he has the required credentials and experience to lead the country. Read full story

