Thursday, 19 August 2021

With its population growth continuing to outpace the expansion of education and employment possibilities for young people, Mozambique is still far from seizing its demographic opportunity. But given the right policy mix, the country can accelerate fertility decline and realize large and sustained economic dividends.

