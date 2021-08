Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 10:50 Hits: 2

The European Union’s recently proposed levy on conventional aviation jet fuel for intra-European flights has provoked opposition from the airline industry. But the sector should welcome carbon pricing as a powerful tool to achieve emissions reductions at least cost.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/why-aviation-should-embrace-carbon-taxation-by-adair-turner-2021-08