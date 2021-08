Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 16:32 Hits: 1

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian authorities of trying "to create a rift" within Crimean society as he tried to put the international spotlight back onto the Russian-occupied peninsula. Crimea has been occupied by Russia since 2014. Ukraine is convening a multinational meeting in Kyiv featuring representatives of 40 countries called the Crimea Platform.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russia-crimea-zelenskiy/31418692.html