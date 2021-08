Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 06:38 Hits: 4

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is traveling to Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin at a time of numerous tensions between the two countries, in what will be her last official visit to Russia before retiring from politics after German elections next month.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-merkel-last-visit/31419645.html