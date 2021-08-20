Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 02:03 Hits: 5

In a statement, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raatement that the G7 foreign ministers have called on the international community today, Thursday, for a unified reaction to the crisis in Afghanistan to prevent further escalation.

"The G7 Ministers call on the international community to come together with a shared mission to prevent the crisis in Afghanistan from escalating," said the statement issued by Raab following a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

It is worth noting that Britain currently holds the rotating leadership of the G7, which also includes the United States, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, and Canada.

Today the UK ���� convened a meeting of G7 Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan. G7 Ministers discussed coordination of the ongoing evacuation efforts and how the G7 can forge an international strategy to address the challenges we now face in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/iLMqxnWNoo August 19, 2021

"The crisis in Afghanistan requires an international response including intensive engagement on the critical questions facing Afghanistan and the region: with the Afghans most affected, parties to the conflict, the UN Security Council, the G20, international donors, and with Afghanistan’s regional neighbors," the statement added.

The latest G7 Summit was held in the southwestern English resort of Cornwall on 11-13 June 2021, and it was concluded with a myriad of decisions in various fields. One of these decisions called for "the determination to confront global crises through unity." The Summit also focused on Chinese-Russian relations.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/G7-Calls-for-Shared-Mission-to-Deal-With-Afghanistan-Crisis-20210819-0019.html