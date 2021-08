Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 05:21 Hits: 5

Alexei Navalny's poisoning a year ago marked the beginning of a new crackdown on independent politicians and journalists. Labeled "foreign agents," some wonder if staying in Russia is worth the risk to their lives.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/alexei-navalny-poisoning-marked-point-of-no-return-for-kremlin-critics/a-58899402?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf