Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 01:48 Hits: 4

A drip of foreign aid began to reach more rural areas of southwestern Haiti on Thursday, arriving five days after a powerful earthquake killed more than 2,000 and flattened tens of thousands of buildings into rubble.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210820-foreign-aid-trickles-in-to-rural-haiti-as-officials-fear-many-still-buried-in-rubble