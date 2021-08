Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 02:33 Hits: 4

Defiant protesters waved Afghan flags at scattered rallies Thursday to mark the country’s independence day, as a UN document suggests the Taliban are rounding up people placed on a blacklist for working with the Afghan government, or US-led forces.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210820-amid-scattered-afghan-protests-un-warns-taliban-preparing-to-round-up-opponents