Live: Taliban conducting ‘targeted door-to-door visits’, warns UN report

The Taliban are conducting ‘targeted door-to-door visits’ to find people who worked with US and NATO forces, according to an intelligence report prepared for the UN, and have killed the relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist while searching for him, the German public broadcaster said Thursday. The reports deepened fears that Afghanistan’s new rulers would renege on their pledges of tolerance. Follow FRANCE 24’s latest coverage of the Afghan crisis.

