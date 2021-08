Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 12:29 Hits: 3

The election of hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in Iran has raised fears that the country will refuse to negotiate with the West. But with Iran's economy in tatters, and the Sunni Taliban returning to power in neighboring Afghanistan, Iran's leaders have every incentive to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

