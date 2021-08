Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 14:28 Hits: 3

Though India has little to be hopeful about nowadays, one bright spot is chess, where the country has surpassed the United States and China and emerged as a rival to Russia. But to make the most of the opportunity, the country will have to address some of its most deeply entrenched sources of exclusion.

