News Roundup: Far-right terrorism in the capital; Republican election schemes move forward

In the news today: Another incident of far-right political terrorism in Washington, D.C., this time from a man claiming to have planted multiple bombs in the city. Republican seditionist Rep. Mo Brooks quickly weighed in to say he "understand[s] citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism," since "America's future is at risk." In Georgia, Republicans are moving forward with plans to seize control of elections in the state's most-populous county after actual election officials refused to give in to Trump's November demand that they simply "find" additional votes to put him ahead of Joe Biden.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Far-right ‘patriot’ takes downtown Washington hostage with threat of bomb in pickup truck

Republican Rep. Mo Brooks isn't sure what the truck bomber was about, but he's sure he supports it

Growing number of governors tell Biden admin they're ready to welcome Afghan families

Georgia Republicans take next step in making sure a Democrat is never elected there again

Biden puts full force of U.S. government behind educators enacting mask mandates to protect children

Community Spotlight:

Pandemics are bad times to have wars

Also trending from the community:

Too Blonde And White For Jail Insurrectionist Jenna Ryan Pleads Guilty

Mom says if school allows kids to opt out of mask rule, her daughter can opt out of the dress code

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2046986

