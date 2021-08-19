The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Afghan Journalist Who Fled Kabul: Women Are Hopeless After U.S. War Ends with Taliban Takeover

Category: World Hits: 7

Seg1 nawa afghanwomen 2

Protests have broken out against the Taliban in Kabul and other cities across Afghanistan as the militant group, at war for 20 years, now finds itself in power. Evacuation flights are continuing from Kabul, but the Taliban is preventing many Afghans from reaching the airport, with some being shot or whipped as they attempt to flee the country amid fears that the Taliban will impose draconian restrictions on everyday life as they did during their last time in power. Women especially are terrified of the future, says journalist Nasrin Nawa, who fled the capital Friday and whose sister is still in the country. “They are totally hopeless and stuck at their houses,” Nawa says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/19/nasrin_nawa_afghan_women_taliban

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version