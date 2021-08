Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 07:17 Hits: 4

Stuttgart opened their Bundesliga season with a rout of Greuther F├╝rth. Tougher tests lie ahead, but their coach and sporting director are shaping an exciting new era for an old powerhouse of German football.

