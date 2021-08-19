Live: US airlines approved for evacuations, but Afghans die trying to reach Kabul airport

Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 06:14 Hits: 3

US domestic airlines and civilian pilots can fly into Kabul to conduct evacuations, the Federal Aviation Aadministration (FAA) announced late Wednesday. But at least 12 Afghans have been killed in and around the Kabul airport since Sunday’s Taliban takeover while trying to flee, raising questions of a need for a humanitarian corridor to the country's main exit point. Follow FRANCE 24's regular updates on the Afghan crisis.

