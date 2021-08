Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 07:57 Hits: 5

New restrictions to curb Covid transmission took effect in Israel Wednesday as the prime minister urged citizens to get vaccinated, after the largely inoculated country saw its highest daily infection figures since January.

