Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 07:58 Hits: 4

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): The Court of Appeal has upheld the 26-year jail sentence imposed on a former lorry driver for sexually assaulting his three young daughters two years ago. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/08/19/appeals-court-upholds-26-year-jail-term-on-man-who-sexually-assaulted-daughters