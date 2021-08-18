GOP-led Maricopa board seeks $2.8 million from Arizona GOP Senate for equipment damaged in fraudit

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 21:30 Hits: 4

The Republican-led Maricopa County Board of Supervisors filed a financial claim Wednesday seeking $2.8 million from the GOP-led Arizona State Senate for the cost of replacing elections equipment compromised during the Republicans’ sham audit.

The Notice of Claim sent to Arizona Senate president Karen Fann by Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel explains that Fann signed an agreement indemnifying the county "for losses it might incur as a result of transferring its materials to the Senate."

But after the county delivered its election equipment to the Senate, the Senate allowed Cyber Ninjas and other firms to handle, examine, and test it.

"None of these firms were accredited by the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission to test or 'audit' elections equipment," Adel wrote. "Because the County’s equipment was compromised while in the Senate’s control, the equipment was rendered unusable not only in Arizona but in every jurisdiction." He continued that election and cybersecurity experts, including those from the Department of Homeland Security, have agreed that "no methods exist" to ensure the integrity of the machines for use in future elections.

In other words, Fann, your wacko 'ninja' team totaled our equipment. Time to pay up.

The letter includes some nice flourishes, including hailing Fann as a "sophisticated businesswoman" and "distinguished public servant" while turning the knife.

But bottom line, it concludes: "The County is willing to settle all its claims against the Senate for a sum certain of two million, eight hundred thirty-three thousand, two hundred twenty dollars ($2,833,220.00), which is the cost to the County's taxpayers to replace the equipment that was compromised and rendered useless while in the Senate’s custody and control.”

Adel gave the Senate 60 days to take the county up on the offer, the time period required by Arizona state law, according to KPNX NBC reporter Brahm Resnik. After that, the county will likely sue.

