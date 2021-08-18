The dire post-earthquake conditions in Haiti are worsening under Tropical Storm Grace

Category: World Hits: 5
“Grace” is an ironic name for a tropical storm that is dumping more pain and suffering on the people of Haiti, where the reported death toll has risen to 1,941, with over 9,900 people injured. The weather is hampering relief efforts. Also, due to the media's focus on Afghanistan, Haiti and its needs are not the number-one story here; in fact, Haiti isn’t even trending on social media.
The U.S. has the largest population of the Haitian diaspora, with more than a million people who are either immigrants or of Haitian descent, most concentrated in New York and Florida. Though the United States has had a gruesome history with Haiti, I’m grateful today that we no longer have a racist menace—who openly named Haiti a “sh*thole”—at the helm of this nation, and that President Biden immediately sent aid to Haiti, naming USAID Administrator Samantha Power as the head of our relief efforts.
I have been following Power on Twitter, where she has been posting updates.
No surprise to anyone, Chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen team have been on the scene doing what they do best: providing food for both rescue teams and Haitians who are now homeless.
Former President Obama has called upon us to help and posted a suggested list of organizations to donate to:
Haiti Earthquake Relief: How You Can Help:
Hope for Haiti
For 30 years, Hope for Haiti has provided support for Haitian families and children to alleviate generational poverty.
FOKAL
Since 1995, FOKAL has educated, trained, and inspired children, women, and marginalized groups to create change in Haitian society.
Health Equity International/St. Boniface Hospital
The team at St. Boniface is coordinating care and providing emergency response for injured survivors.
Haiti Emergency Relief Fund
The Haiti Emergency Relief Fund sends donations directly to grassroot community organizations across the country.
Locally Haiti
Based in rural Haiti, Locally Haiti supports economic development and the overall well-being of families by investing in locally-led initiatives, from educational programming to community health centers.
With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on our lives and livelihoods, many readers don’t have funds to support the relief efforts. If that is your case, you can help by keeping Haiti in the headlines by sharing stories and support links.
