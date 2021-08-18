Trump-obsessed Michele Fiore under FBI investigation following campaign finance complaint

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 23:00 Hits: 5

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, best known for her twin obsessions with guns and shooting Black Lives Matter protesters, is being investigated by the federal government. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Fiore’s campaign finances are in question. Two grand jury subpoenas have been “served over the past several months” following a January raid of the Trump-idolizing Councilwoman’s Las Vegas home.

KTNV reports a complaint filed against Fiore in July of 2020 in which Fiore is accused of “using city resources to convince voters to re-elect President Donald Trump.” In July of this year, the FBI reportedly showed up at the Las Vegas City Hall and interviewed former Fiore ally City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman. Seaman and Fiore had a “falling out” in the summer of 2020, and the FBI said it could neither confirm nor deny that they were interviewing people concerning Fiore. Seaman told reporters, “I can confirm that they were at City Hall and that they interviewed me about Fiore.”

To paraphrase Fiore’s message to families grieving those killed by gun violence: thoughts and prayers.

The heat has been on Fiore’s campaign finances since last year. In March and April, the Review-Journal reported that Fiore kept disclosing new, large “loans” to her Political Action Committee and her own campaign. So far, these $60,000 in loans are not known to be illegal. The delay of time between when Fiore made these moves and then amended her reporting has raised red flags for some people. But like her hero, Donald Trump, Fiore seems to share his penchant for shady money-moving.

Records show she has used political funds for personal expenses and funneled thousands of dollars to her businesses and a planning events company run by her daughter.

Fiore has higher political aspirations, and shady money moving doesn’t bode well for her constituents going forward. That being said, Fiore has a history of saying truly ignorant things—like claiming cancer is a fungus that can be flushed with baking soda—and continuously sticking a racist foot in her mouth while attempting to push a pro-gun, pro-police, anti-big government agenda, so her current and future constituents are in a bad place, either way.

