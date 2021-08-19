Water shortage declared for Colorado River, triggering sharp cuts to state water supplies

Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 00:00 Hits: 5

The effects of climate change continue to make themselves known far, far sooner than most scientific models had predicted, with megadrought settling in over much of the western U.S., unprecedented new high temperatures, and a pattern of larger, faster-spreading wildfires that have overwhelmed the resources available to combat them. Another grim new marker was laid down today: For the first time ever, the federal government declared a water shortage for the Colorado River. There's simply no more water to give.

The Colorado has long been overallocated, with states hand-waving away the consequences as something that will probably, maybe, never come up. With the tributaries that feed the Colorado now shifting to a new, more arid "normal," vital reservoirs along the river are now at record low levels and expected to shrink even more.

With the new water shortage declaration, the first round of rationing kicks in. Arizona will see an 18% reduction in allocations next year, which will primarily impact central Arizonan farmers. Farmers will either have to let fields lie fallow or pump water out of already depleted aquifers. Nevada's water allocation will be cut 7%.

California won't be affected by this round of cuts, but that doesn't mean the state isn't in dire shape already. The majority of the state relies on the winter snowpack for their water, and that snowpack hardly existed last winter. Extreme drought is upending the state's agriculture.

In whole, the southwestern United States is in a megadrought not seen since a previous version wiped out the region's most prosperous civilizations. The key difference between that historic drought and this one, however, is that this one is being caused by a human-created changes in the atmosphere itself. Those changes are likely to render the current megadrought into a permanent feature of the western states.

The infrastructure costs associated with even keeping the taps in towns and cities in the region from running dry will be staggering, at this point. Given the speed with which the climate seems to be shifting, it's not a certainty that it can be done before some of those water systems collapse.

