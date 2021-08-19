Sean Hannity drops a crass MyPillow plug in the middle of his very serious Afghanistan commentary

Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 02:00 Hits: 4

I used to challenge my friends—usually when we were well into our cups—to come up with the most crass and inappropriate product placement they could for a movie. Product placements are done all the time, of course. If you see a Roman centurion eating Funyuns at the foot of the cross on Golgotha, that’s almost certainly a product placement paid for by Frito-Lay. If Jesus himself tucks into a family-sized bag of Tostitos, you can take it to the bank.

What could be crasser than that, you ask? Oh, lots of things. A Bactine product placement during the opening sequence of Saving Private Ryan? A BP drop-in during An Inconvenient Truth? And couldn’t Jack have been holding a Red Bull or something as he sunk to the bottom of the North Atlantic at the end of Titanic? Huge missed opportunity there.

Well, nothing my or my friends’ imaginations could conjure could possibly equal this. In the middle of a tirade about Joe Biden’s efforts to get us out of our seemingly interminable Afghanistan quagmire (erm, maybe the pro-invasion, pro-Bush cheerleaders should just STFU, considering they got us into this mess in the first place), Sean Hannity not-so-subtly dropped a MyPillow plug.

SEAN HANNITY (RADIO HOST): How would you like to be in Kabul today, as an American, and you can't get to the airport? Where are you thinking your life is headed? If you're one of those family members, I bet you're not sleeping. I don't even think My Pillow can do it. MyPillow.com. That's where I go. I fall asleep faster, I stay asleep longer. These are going to be a lot of sleepless nights for so many of our fellow Americans. We've got to get them home.

Fucking weird, huh?

Even weirder is that this was actually the second day in a row he shilled for one of his advertisers while discussing the fraught situation in Afghanistan.

During Monday afternoon’s program, for instance, he urged his listeners to call into his show to discuss Afghanistan before seamlessly transitioning into a commercial for a cellphone company. “There is a stampede, not only out of Afghanistan, but a stampede away from high prices, overpriced service from the big carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile. The average family making the switch to PureTalk,” Hannity casually said before continuing on with his on-air pitch for the service.

Really, Sean? Are your sponsors so desperate for airtime that they want to be associated with this 20-year rolling disaster? Could I write some of these drop-ins for you? How about, “I zealously promoted two reckless, aimless military campaigns that killed tens of thousands of people, wasted trillions of dollars, and left us no better off than when we started. How do I sleep at night? MyPillow pillows and mattress toppers! MyPillow, the pillow company for unrepentant chickenhawk warmongers.”

By the way, Pillow Man Mike Lindell’s brie has now slid so far off his cracker it’s oozing its way to the Earth’s molten inner core. Now he thinks one of the reporters at his cyber symposium was an Antifa leader because he wore a protective face mask. And he still thinks the Supreme Court will vote to “take down” the 2020 election sometime soon … ish.

He was also viciously attacked by a man with a tangerine.

The Mike Lindell “attack” that allegedly happened in South Dakota now involves a “tangerine” carried by the attacker. August 17, 2021

So, yeah, Lindell probably needs all the pillow plugs he can get. Of course, that doesn’t make Hannity’s behavior any less silly. Or weird. Or flat-out noxious and revolting. But why would he change his shtick now?

