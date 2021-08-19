The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Southern states in COVID crisis; teachers and students in the crosshairs

In the news today: The southern states are in a COVID-19 crisis, and there's still no apparent sense of urgency from the Republican leaders who helped cause it. In the meantime, it's every student and teacher for themselves.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

The healthcare system is on the edge of a cliff across the South, and Republicans just keep pushing

Texas school district gets creative to protect students from Gov. Abbott

Parent rips mask off of teacher's face at back-to-school event in Texas

Anti-maskers are raging at school boards from coast to coast

The dire post-earthquake conditions in Haiti are worsening under Tropical Storm Grace

Trending from the community:

Universal broadband is a necessity. We need to start treating it that way

Dispatch from the COVID front lines, Part 2

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2046779

