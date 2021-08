Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 13:35 Hits: 5

With the Taliban back in charge, the outlook for the country – and especially for its minorities, women, and girls – depends crucially on which elements of the Taliban prove dominant. That is why it is essential for Afghanistan's friends and neighbors to identify and support the group's more moderate leaders.

