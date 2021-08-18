Most Americans still support Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 16:10 Hits: 5

Despite the chaotic images streaming out of Afghanistan, voters still support President Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. forces from the country, according to new polling from Data for Progress.

The new survey, conducted during the initial tumult last weekend (Aug. 13-16), found 51% of likely voters still support "President Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan," while just 37% oppose it. These numbers, by the way, are very similar to those of a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll that was painted in a negative light because the outlet failed to report that the 49% favoring withdrawal was indeed plurality support.

Biden's withdrawal is 14 points above water overall, 51 points above water with Democrats, and 13 points above water with independents. Just 31% of Republicans support Biden's decision, leaving it 29 points underwater.

Most voters, 55%, also want Biden to speed up the visa-granting process for Afghan allies who helped the U.S. forces during two decades of operations there. Those who support a streamlined visa process include majorities of Democrats (62%) and independents (56%), along with a 45% plurality of Republicans.

"President Biden should feel confident in his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan," wrote DFP. "Still, as we continue to undertake this withdrawal process, the president must emphasize taking further action to protect and aid Afghan citizens, especially ones that have worked with U.S. forces, by providing them expedited visas to come to the United States."

That calculation seems about right. At this point, voters will likely judge Biden's decision to withdraw less by the decision itself than by how the withdrawal is completed. A largely successful withdrawal of remaining Americans from the country along with a bulk of Afghan allies and vulnerable women and children is not only the right thing to do; it will also figure well politically in voters' overall perceptions of the withdrawal.

