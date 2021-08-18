The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

People Are Thirsty for Peace : Afghans Wary of Taliban as Group Vows to Uphold Rights

We go to Kabul for an update as the Taliban moves to secure control of Afghanistan. The group said Tuesday former government officials will not face retribution and that the rights of women and journalists will be upheld. The Taliban’s rhetoric and the relatively restrained behavior of its fighters in Kabul are starkly different from how the group governed Afghanistan after seizing power in 1996, when it imposed draconian restrictions on everyday life. Despite the Taliban’s pledges, many women across Afghanistan have not left their homes since the Taliban seized control over the weekend and as thousands of people attempt to catch flights out of the country. “The Afghan people would like to know where this road now leads,” says Bilal Sarwary, an Afghan journalist based in Kabul. “People are thirsty for a political settlement. People are thirsty for peace.”

