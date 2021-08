Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 10:14 Hits: 5

Kyrgyz authorities have launched a probe into abduction of a Kyrgyz-Turkish educator who was illegally taken to Turkey, where he faces a lengthy prison term on terrorism charges which he and his supporters vehemently deny.

